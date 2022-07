Harkins signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with the Jets on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

A restricted free agent, Harkins has signed on for an additional two seasons featuring a cap hit of $850,000. He was a regular in the Jets' lineup last season, but produced just 13 points in 77 games without much physicality (51 hits, 18 blocks) to shore up the lack of offense. As such, the 25-year-old doesn't figure to move the fantasy needle much in 2022-23.