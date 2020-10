Harkins signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Harkins appeared in 29 games this season as a result of various forward injuries. In those outings, the 23-year-old natural center registered two goals, five helpers and 29 shots while averaging 13:37 of ice time. Looking ahead to 2020-21, Harkins should be expected to fill a fourth-line role but could quickly move up the depth chart if an injury or two pops up in the top-six.