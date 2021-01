Harkins was absent from practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Harkins played in 29 games for the Jets in his rookie campaign in which he garnered two goals on 29 shots, five assists and eight hits. The winger will face challenges from Dominic Toninato (undisclosed) and Kristian Vesalainen for a spot on the fourth line. An extended absence from camp ahead of Opening Night versus Calgary on Jan. 14 won't improve his chances of playing.