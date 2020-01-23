Jets' Jansen Harkins: Missing in action
Harkins registered zero shots, zero hits and one block in 8:13 of ice time against Columbus on Wednesday.
Harkins saw his pointless streak extended to seven games and is still looking for his first NHL goal. Stuck in a fourth-line role, the 22-year-old could find himself headed back to the minors once the Jets get Adam Lowry (upper body) or Bryan Little (ear) back in the lineup.
