Harkins scored a goal in Winnipeg's 3-2 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Harkins found the back of the net at 7:20 of the first period to put the Jets up 2-0, but Winnipeg failed to hold onto that early lead. It was his third goal and fifth point in 18 contests this season. The 25-year-old entered the game averaging just 11:24 of ice time, and Harkins shouldn't be expected to make regular offensive contributions as long as he's in that limited role.