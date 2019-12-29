Jets' Jansen Harkins: Off to good start at top level
Harkins finished Sunday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis with an assist.
Harkins, 22, was recently recalled from AHL Manitoba and has tallied a pair of assists in his first four NHL contests. He only played 8:40 during Sunday's loss, so Harkins still needs more ice time and more opportunities before he's fantasy relevant.
