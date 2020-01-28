Play

Harkins was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Harkins' stint in the minors was expected to be short term and was simply to allow him to play in the AHL All-Star Game. Back with the Jets, the 22-year-old should continue to feature in a bottom-six role, in which he notched two assists, six shots and four blocks in 11 appearances while averaging 8:04 of ice time.

More News
Our Latest Stories