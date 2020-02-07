Jets' Jansen Harkins: Records first NHL goal
Harkins scored a goal and an assist with two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
Harkins opened the scoring just under eight minutes into the game, sniping his first NHL goal from the left faceoff dot. He also picked up an assist on Andrew Copp's third-period tally for his first multi-point game. Harkins, 22, has a goal and four assists through his first 15 career games.
