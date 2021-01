Harkins (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Even once healthy, Harkins could struggle to secure regular minutes and may even be shipped down to the taxi squad once fully fit. If Harkins does remain up on the 23-man roster, he figures to fill a bottom-six role at best and likely won't offer much more than mid-range fantasy value.