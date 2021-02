Harkins will miss Thursday's matchup with Calgary due to a lower-body injury, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Harkins has registered just three shots, one block and a minus-2 rating in his last five games, while averaging a meager 7:03 of ice time, few fantasy players will notice his absence from the lineup. With the 23-year-old center unavailable, David Gustafsson figures to jump into a fourth-line role versus the Flames.