Harkins found the back of the net in the Jets' 7-2 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Harkins scored for the second straight game, giving him two goals and three points in seven contests this season. He typically serves as a bottom-six forward and that was the case again on Sunday with him logging 11:14 of ice time. He is hot at the moment, but he's not expected to contribute much offensively over the course of the season.