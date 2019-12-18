Jets' Jansen Harkins: Secures first NHL call-up
The Jets recalled Harkins from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Winnipeg is currently dealing with a laundry list of injuries, so Harkins will round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2015 second-round pick has racked up seven goals and 31 points in 30 AHL appearances this season.
