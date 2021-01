Harkins (undisclosed) skated after Tuesday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Harkins played in 29 games for the Jets last season in which he registered two goals on 29 shots, five helpers and eight hits while averaging 10:37 of ice time. Winnipeg placed Mathieu Perreault on waivers Monday which could open up a roster spot for Harkins once the youngster is cleared to play.