Harkins (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't be an option against the Senators on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

While Harkins was able to get onto the ice Friday, he didn't practice with the full team and is not expected to be an option until he can. In the meantime, Kristian Vesalainen and Dominic Toninato should compete for a spot on the fourth line.