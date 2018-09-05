Harkins will be on the Jets' roster for the 2018 Young Stars Classic.

Although he did log a brief stint in the ECHL last season, Harkins spent the majority of the campaign with AHL Manitoba, for which he notched two goals and 11 helpers in 46 contests. The 21-year-old winger is unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Winnipeg, especially given the wealth of talent the club has on the wings.