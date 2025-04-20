Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.
This was Anderson-Dolan's first goal in 2024-25. It was also the first playoff goal of his career, coming in just his fifth postseason appearance. The 25-year-old is getting a look in the Jets' lineup while they're missing Nikolaj Ehlers (foot), Rasmus Kupari (concussion) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body). Once one of those players returns, Anderson-Dolan is likely to become a healthy scratch.
