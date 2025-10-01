Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: On waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winnipeg waived Anderson-Dolan on Wednesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Anderson-Dolan had seven goals, 19 points and 30 PIM across 51 regular-season outings with AHL Manitoba in 2024-25. He also recorded an assist in seven regular-season appearances with the Jets, and that was followed by a goal and an assist across five outings during the 2025 NHL playoffs. It seems Anderson-Dolan will start the season in the minors if he goes unclaimed, but the 26-year-old should be among the Jets' top call-up options.
More News
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Logs assist in loss•
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Nets first career playoff goal•
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Lends helper Thursday•
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Recalled by Winnipeg•
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Sent to AHL•
-
Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Called up by Winnipeg•