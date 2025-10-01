Winnipeg waived Anderson-Dolan on Wednesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Anderson-Dolan had seven goals, 19 points and 30 PIM across 51 regular-season outings with AHL Manitoba in 2024-25. He also recorded an assist in seven regular-season appearances with the Jets, and that was followed by a goal and an assist across five outings during the 2025 NHL playoffs. It seems Anderson-Dolan will start the season in the minors if he goes unclaimed, but the 26-year-old should be among the Jets' top call-up options.