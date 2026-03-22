Jets' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Pots pair of goals in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson-Dolan scored twice in AHL Manitoba's 4-3 loss to Tucson on Saturday.
Anderson-Dolan has filled an organizational depth role this season, spending the whole campaign with Manitoba. He has 11 goals and 26 points over 58 outings for the Moose, including three goals and a helper over his last four contests. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that he'll get a call-up before the end of the season.
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