Anderson-Dolan was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Anderson-Dolan spent the last month in the minors, but he'll join the Jets ahead of Tuesday's game in Los Angeles. He hasn't yet appeared in an NHL game this season, but he'll provide additional depth while Rasmus Kupari (concussion) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) are sidelined.

