Malott signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Malott made his NHL debut last season, but he spent the bulk of the year with AHL Manitoba. With the Moose, he recorded 23 goals and 18 assists in 62 contests. He could be a depth option for the Jets going forward, but it's likely the forward spends most of his time in the minors.