Lodge was sent to AHL Manitoba on Saturday, TSN reports.

Lodge has a relatively high profile as Winnipeg's 2013 third-round (84th overall) draft selection, but we're still waiting for him to make his NHL debut. Last season, the Pennsylvania native recorded eight goals and 10 helpers (albeit with a minus-10 rating) over 63 games with AHL Manitoba.

