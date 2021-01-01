Oligny rejoined the Jets for training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Oligny spent the 2019-20 campaign on an AHL contract with Manitoba after having been previously released by Winnipeg. The 27-year-old defenseman put together a decent season with the Moose in which he garnered four goals and 12 helpers in 53 contests. Evidently it was enough to warrant the Jets giving him another look, though he should be considered a long shot to crack the 23-man roster for Opening Night.