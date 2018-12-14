Morrow (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Morrow was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely on the verge of receiving medical clearance. It isn't clear if the 26-year-old blueliner will bump Ben Chiarot or Dmitry Kulikov from the lineup for Friday's game against the Blackhawks, but if not, he should get an opportunity to taste game action soon.