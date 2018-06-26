Jets' Joe Morrow: Avoids free agency
Morrow signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Morrow wasn't offered a qualifying offer when free agent discussions began Sunday, and it was assumed he'd become an unrestricted free agent. The Jets put an end to that speculation. Morrow posted five points during 18 games in Winnipeg after he was traded there after the deadline. His dismal output combined with averaging 14:30 of ice time per game makes Morrow an unreliable fantasy option.
