Morrow (lower body) skated during Sunday's practice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

He has missed the last six games and will continue to sit out Sunday versus the Blue Jackets, but Morrow is nearing a return. The Jets could use the depth since Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is also on injured reserve and Josh Morrissey (upper body) is out until April. Morrow's next step to get into the lineup will be skating without limitations.