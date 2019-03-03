Jets' Joe Morrow: Back on ice
Morrow (lower body) skated during Sunday's practice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
He has missed the last six games and will continue to sit out Sunday versus the Blue Jackets, but Morrow is nearing a return. The Jets could use the depth since Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is also on injured reserve and Josh Morrissey (upper body) is out until April. Morrow's next step to get into the lineup will be skating without limitations.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...