Morrow (lower body) was wearing a regular jersey at Tuesday's game-day skate, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrow remains on injured reserve and won't be in action against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but the fact that he has been cleared for contact is certainly a step in the right direction. Once given the green light to play, the Edmonton native will have to win his spot in the lineup back from Dmitry Kulikov.