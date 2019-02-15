Jets' Joe Morrow: Facing 2-3 week absence
Morrow will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks due to a lower-body injury, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Morrow was limited to just 10:26 of ice time Thursday, likely as a result of his lower-body issue. The injury comes at a disappointing time for the blueliner, who had just notched his first goal of the season Tuesday. Even so, Morrow owns just six points all season, so his absence shouldn't have a large impact on the fantasy realm. A move to injured reserve wouldn't be surprising given the length of his absence.
