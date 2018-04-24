Jets' Joe Morrow: Filling in for injured guys
Morrow played in all five games of the Jets' first-round matchup with Minnesota.
Morrow -- who was added to the team at the trade deadline -- is averaging 16:34 of ice time during the playoffs. The defender became a necessary addition as Toby Enstrom (lower body) and Dmitry Kulikov (back) remain sidelined, while Josh Morrissey and Tyler Myers have both missed some time. The 24-year-old Morrow probably shouldn't be relied upon to be an offensive powerhouse -- although he did tally a goal in Game 1 -- instead adding some physicality (nine hits) and grit to the Winnipeg blue line.
