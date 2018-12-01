Morrow (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate ahead of Saturday's road game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Morrow's exclusion from the morning skate suggests that he needs more time to recover. The Jets have a back-to-back set of games on tap, so perhaps the defenseman will show enough improvement to draw into Sunday's road game against the Rangers.

