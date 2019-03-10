Jets' Joe Morrow: Out of Sunday's lineup
Morrow (lower body) isn't in the Jets' lineup Sunday against Washington, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.
Morrow's next chance to crack the lineup comes Tuesday against the Sharks. When he finally gets back in there, the stay-at-home blueliner will look to add to his season totals of one goal and five assists in 39 games played.
