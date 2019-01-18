Jets' Joe Morrow: Picks up pair of helpers
Morrow finished with two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
The 26-year-old Morrow, in 28 games this season, has only recorded three assists, with two of those coming Thursday in Nashville. Despite having played well against the Predators, Morrow remains unworthy of regular fantasy consideration.
