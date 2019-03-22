Morrow tallied one assist, four hits and one block in two games back from injury.

Morrow is averaging 15:00 of ice time in the Jets' last two games, which is over a minute more than his season average. The increased ice time almost certainly comes as a result of lingering absences for Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) and Josh Morrissey (upper body). Once the Winnipeg blue line gets fully healthy, the veteran Morrow will see his opportunities diminish.