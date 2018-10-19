Jets' Joe Morrow: Quietly filling third-pairing
Morrow has zero points and is averaging 14:56 of ice time in the Jets' third pairing.
Morrow won't offer much in terms of fantasy production, especially considering his career high is 11 points and is the only time he broke the 10-point mark, but the defensive stalwart should hold down the fort for Winnipeg and provide his partner (currently Tyler Myers) opportunities to jump into the play in the offensive zone.
