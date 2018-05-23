Jets' Joe Morrow: Returns to lineup for Game 5
Morrow was back in the lineup against the Capitals in Game 5 after sitting out the previous 11 contests.
After joining the team at the trade deadline, Morrow logged 18 regular-season contests in which he averaged 14:30 of ice time and notched five points. Once the team got healthy, the 24-year-old was relegated to a seat in the press box, but needing a change of pace, coach Paul Maurice reinserted him into the lineup -- albeit in a losing effort. While he won't jump out to fantasy owners, the organization will likely re-sign the restricted free agent in order to keep some quality deep on the blue line.
