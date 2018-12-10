Morrow (lower body) will not be in the lineup to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrow -- who was at practice Monday in a non-contact sweater, per Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press -- will miss his seventh straight outing due to his lower-body issue. Once given the all-clear, the blueliner could struggle to earn back his spot in the lineup now that Dmitry Kulikov is back to 100 percent.