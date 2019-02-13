Jets' Joe Morrow: Scores goal, assist in win
Morrow found the back of the net for the first time this season against the Rangers on Tuesday, while also picking up an assist.
Morrow is a defensively minded player, so any offensive contributions are likely to be infrequent. The 25-year-old has six points on the year and could still struggle to hit the 10-point mark. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner is probably not worth a pickup in even the deepest of formats.
