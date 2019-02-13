Morrow found the back of the net for the first time this season against the Rangers on Tuesday, while also picking up an assist.

Morrow is a defensively minded player, so any offensive contributions are likely to be infrequent. The 25-year-old has six points on the year and could still struggle to hit the 10-point mark. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner is probably not worth a pickup in even the deepest of formats.