Jets' Joe Morrow: Skating in non-contact sweater
Morrow (lower body) was on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The fact that Morrow hasn't been cleared for contact rules him out for Tuesday's clash with San Jose. The defenseman has missed the previous 10 games due to his lower-body issue. On the upside, the Edmonton native is at least skating, but will need to start taking contact before he returns to the lineup, in addition to being activated off injured reserve.
