Jets' Joe Morrow: Status uncertain
Morrow's (lower body) availability for the Jets' upcoming three-game road trip remains up in the air, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice told reporters the team would find out later Friday if Morrow could travel. Even if he does make the trip, the coach could opt to hold him out for one or both games of the back-to-back versus the Devils and the Rangers on Saturday and Sunday respectively. In the meantime, Cameron Schilling and Sami Niku figure to continue slotting into the lineup as the third pairing.
