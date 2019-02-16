Jets' Joe Morrow: Surfaces on IR
Morrow (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Morrow is looking at a return in early March. His moving to IR allowed the Jets to promote Tucker Poolman from AHL Manitoba with Dustin Byfuglien (lower body_ rendered unavailable for Saturday's game against the Senators.
