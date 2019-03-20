Jets' Joe Morrow: Taken off IR
Morrow (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The move clears the way for Morrow to suit up versus Anaheim on Wednesday. The Edmonton native will likely bump Nathan Beaulieu from the lineup, though Sami Niku could also be a candidate for the press box. The 25-year-old Morrow has only cracked the 10-point mark once in his career, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him for offensive output.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...