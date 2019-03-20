Morrow (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The move clears the way for Morrow to suit up versus Anaheim on Wednesday. The Edmonton native will likely bump Nathan Beaulieu from the lineup, though Sami Niku could also be a candidate for the press box. The 25-year-old Morrow has only cracked the 10-point mark once in his career, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him for offensive output.