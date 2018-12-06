Morrow (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Friday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrow will miss his fifth straight game due to his lower-body injury. Considering the 25-year-old has zero points in 19 games means his continued absence is unlikely to be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners. Once cleared to play, the blueliner will likely bump Cameron Schilling from the lineup.