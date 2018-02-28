Jets' Joe Morrow: Will make Jets debut

Morrow is set to make his Jets debut against the Predators on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Morrow was snagged in a trade from the Canadiens on Monday, and the Jets will waste no time getting him in the loop. The 25-year-old blueliner has five goals and 11 points while averaging 17:47 through 38 games, so he should still remain off most fantasy radars at this time.