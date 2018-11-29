Morrow will miss Thursday's game against the Blackhawks due to injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrow has posted very few encouraging results in terms of fantasy so far this season, so his absence from the blue line shouldn't have major implications from that standpoint. Considering he's just day-to-day, there's a reasonable chance Morrow will be ready to return Saturday, though the team should clarify his status when healthy.