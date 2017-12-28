Jets' Joel Armia: Ends December goal drought

Armia had his first goals of December, scoring twice in a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Suddenly, Armia has scored in three of his past four contests and has a combined four points total. Odds are that this is an aberration, as he doesn't get the ice time he needs to make a consistent impact, but if you need depth and can afford to chase stats on a trend, he might be a bargain.

