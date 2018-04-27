Jets' Joel Armia: Expected to miss Friday's contest

Armia (upper body) is slated to miss Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Predators on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Armia continues to wear a non-contact jersey at practice, so it should come as no surprise to see he has not received clearance to suit up. The winger tallied one goal in the Jets' opening-round series before getting hurt in Game 5. Once given the green light to play, the Finn will likely bump Matt Hendricks from the lineup.

