Jets' Joel Armia: Expected to miss Friday's matchup

Armia (upper body) is slated to miss Game 1 against the Predators on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Armia continues to wear a non-contact jersey at practice, so it should come as no surprise to see his has not received clearance to suit up. The winger tallied one goal in the Jets' opening-round series before getting hurt in Game 5. Once given the green light to play, the Finn will likely bump Matt Hendricks from the lineup.