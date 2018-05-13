Jets' Joel Armia: Finds twine in Game 1 win
Armia scored on a team-high five shot attempts Saturday in a 4-2, Game 1 win over the Golden Knights.
Winnipeg unsurprisingly saw the top-six group accounting for most of the offensive production in this series opener, but Armia picked his spots on the ice well and earned his second goal of the 2018 playoffs. There was some debate about the validity of the goal since it deflected off his skate, though it was a good goal since Armia didn't kick the puck into the cage and a subsequent goalie interference call was overturned.
