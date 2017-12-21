Jets' Joel Armia: Garners assist

Armia notched a helper in Tuesday's 6-4 road victory over the Predators.

Despite an 11-game goal drought, Armia continues to get looks on the power play -- 1:53 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch -- and rewarded coach Paul Maurice with a power-play assist Tuesday. While he may be in a fourth-line role when at even strength, as long as the winger continues to get opportunities with the extra attacker, fantasy owners may want to avoid overlooking Armia.

