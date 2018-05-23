Jets' Joel Armia: Logs diminished postseason minutes
Armia averaged a mere 10:47 of ice time in the playoffs, nearly two minutes less per game compared to the regular season.
While some of Armia's drop in ice time was likely due to a recurring upper-body issue, it would seem coach Paul Maurice was trying to force some offensive production by using his top two lines more. During the regular season -- when the ice time was a little more evenly spread out -- the winger set career highs in games played (79), goals (12), assists (17) and shot (128). The Finn is unlikely to see a top-six role on the Jets, but he should prove a decent depth option for fantasy owners.
