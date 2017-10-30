Jets' Joel Armia: Multi-point effort in blowout

Armia scored his second goal of the season and added an assist in a 7-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is a fourth-line winger who doesn't offer much value in most fantasy leagues. Armia has some speed and is dangerous in shorthanded situations, but he's locked into a bottom-six role and won't see power-play time. His 10 goals in 57 games last season showcase his worth in some deeper formats, but don't expect a significant point total.