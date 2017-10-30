Jets' Joel Armia: Multi-point effort in blowout
Armia scored his second goal of the season and added an assist in a 7-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.
The 24-year-old is a fourth-line winger who doesn't offer much value in most fantasy leagues. Armia has some speed and is dangerous in shorthanded situations, but he's locked into a bottom-six role and won't see power-play time. His 10 goals in 57 games last season showcase his worth in some deeper formats, but don't expect a significant point total.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...